BELAGAVI: A 38‑year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her lover on the outskirts of Chanyanadaddi village in Chikkodi taluk, reportedly over his plans to marry another woman. Police have arrested the accused, Sanjay Chavhan (28).

The deceased was identified as Iravati Khota. According to police, Sanjay, a resident of Narenuru village in Bagalkot district, met Iravati while working at a dhaba in Yadagudu village of Hukkeri taluk. The two were reportedly in a relationship for around nine years.

Police said Sanjay had decided to marry another woman, but Iravati allegedly opposed his decision. After repeated disagreements over his marriage plans, he reportedly planned to kill her.

On November 14, Iravati visited a temple in Toranahalli but did not return home. Her family subsequently lodged a missing-person complaint at Chikkodi Police Station.

Traced through call records

During the investigation, police examined her mobile phone call records and traced Sanjay. According to police, he confessed to the murder during questioning.

Investigators said he allegedly killed Iravati using a stone and a beer bottle before dumping her body in a forest area near Chanyanadaddi village.

By the time police recovered the remains, the body had decomposed, leaving only bones and clothing. A forensic team collected evidence from the spot.

A case has been registered at Chikkodi Police Station, and further investigation is underway.