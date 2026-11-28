Kalaburagi officials prevented 94 of 102 reported child marriage attempts between April and October 2026, though eight still occurred.

KALABURAGI: As many as 102 attempts to conduct child marriages were reported in Kalaburagi district between April and October 2026.

While officials successfully prevented 94 marriages, eight minor girls were married off, highlighting the continuing challenge of eliminating the social practice despite awareness campaigns and strict legal provisions.

According to the District Child Protection Unit, police cases have been registered in five of the eight cases, while the process of registering cases in the remaining three is under way.

The issue came to light following two incidents reported on November 21 and 22. In the first case, preparations were being made to marry off an SSLC-educated minor girl to her maternal uncle in a town in the district. Acting on a complaint received through Child Helpline 1098, officials reached the spot, stopped the marriage and rescued the girl. She was later shifted to a children’s home.

In another incident on November 22, officials received information about an engagement ceremony being arranged for an SSLC student in Kalaburagi city. Child Protection Unit personnel immediately intervened and rescued the girl before the ceremony could take place.

Figures from the department reveal that 665 complaints related to child marriages were received between 2022‑23 and October 2026. Officials prevented 611 marriages, while 54 were solemnised. Police cases have been registered in all 54 instances.

Between April and October 2026, Child Helpline 1098 and emergency helpline 112 received 473 calls, of which 102 concerned child marriage attempts.

District Child Protection Officer Mallanna Desai said awareness of the legal consequences had increased, but the attitude of some families remained unchanged. Desai cited reasons such as relationships between minors, discontinuation of education, marriages within families and parental pressure.

The legal marriage age is 18 for girls and 21 for boys. Child marriage attracts imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of ₹1 lakh. Desai urged people to report such attempts immediately by calling 1098 or 112.