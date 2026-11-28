India and Denmark have discussed expanding bilateral trade, business engagement and green technology cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening economic ties and exploring new investment opportunities across sectors.

NEW DELHI: India and Denmark have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, with both countries exploring new opportunities to expand business engagement and deepen their economic partnership.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he held discussions with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on enhancing economic ties, strengthening business relations and identifying new areas of mutual cooperation.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Goyal said the discussions focused on taking the India-Denmark partnership to the next level through greater commercial engagement and collaboration.

“Delighted to meet Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark. We discussed strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, enhancing business ties and exploring new avenues of collaboration in areas of mutual interest,” Goyal wrote.

The latest engagement comes amid increasing cooperation between the two countries in renewable energy, green technologies, maritime services and infrastructure investments.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi held discussions with Denmark’s Minister for Business and Competitiveness Martin Lidegaard on the sidelines of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in offshore wind energy, green hydrogen, battery storage and renewable energy integration. Both sides also reiterated their commitment to the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

During his India visit, Lidegaard highlighted the complementary strengths of the two economies and said commercial opportunities could expand further with the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement.

Denmark remains an important investment partner, with more than 60 Danish companies operating in Maharashtra alone. Shipping and logistics major Maersk is also expanding its presence in India’s maritime sector.