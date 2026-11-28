NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has uncovered a major tax fraud linked to the tobacco sector, exposing a syndicate that allegedly claimed more than Rs 88 crore in fraudulent GST refunds, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the operation was unearthed by the Patna Zonal Unit of the DGGI as part of its continuing crackdown on tax evasion in the cigarette industry.

Investigators found that the syndicate was operating through a network of shell entities that allegedly obtained invoices from dealers of branded cigarettes without receiving the actual goods, the ministry added.

These invoices were then used to fraudulently avail input tax credit in violation of GST provisions.

The probe further revealed that the group sourced substandard cigarettes of unknown origin and supplied them to the Falta Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in West Bengal under the Letter of Undertaking (LUT) route.

Moreover, during searches and inspections, authorities identified around 8.76 crore sticks of suspected counterfeit and substandard cigarettes, packed under the names of well-known brands, at Falta SEZ.

The cigarettes — valued at more than Rs 150 crore on the basis of their aggregate maximum retail price (MRP) — have been placed under prohibition.

In September and October alone, DGGI busted two illegal cigarette manufacturing units and seized around 25 lakh cigarette sticks along with cigarette-making and packaging machinery.