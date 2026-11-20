UDUPI: Yakshagana has gained recognition as a disciplined folk art of coastal Karnataka, former Karnataka Yakshagana Academy president Prof. M.L. Samaga said.

Speaking at an interaction with students at Sharada Residential School, Kunjibettu, he said every region of Karnataka had contributed to the state’s cultural identity. He added that Yakshagana belonged to everyone and was not limited to men. Artists should gain wider experience, develop curiosity and continue learning throughout their lives, he said.

Recalling his 60‑year journey in Yakshagana, Samaga said performing on stage helped artists overcome personal difficulties.

Joint Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, Mysuru Division, Nirmala Mathapathy, said cultural traditions were valuable assets that must be preserved and passed on to future generations.

Vidwantha Acharya inaugurated the interaction programme. Assistant Director Purnima welcomed the gathering, while Akshay Hegde proposed the vote of thanks.