Yadav holds key climate talks in Antalya

ANTALYA: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell and Australia’s Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen on Monday during the ongoing COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye. The meetings focused on climate negotiations, financial support, and ways to address the effects of climate change.

During his meeting with Stiell, Yadav discussed ways to make climate negotiations simpler and more effective. The talks covered climate finance, adaptation, the shift towards cleaner and fairer energy systems, and the steps needed to turn climate promises into action.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav said India remained committed to working closely with the UNFCCC and supporting efforts to achieve positive results. He stressed the importance of constructive discussions and practical solutions.

Talks with Bowen

Yadav also held detailed talks with Bowen, who serves as the president of negotiations for COP31. Their discussion focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, helping countries prepare for the effects of climate change, and ensuring adequate financial support for climate action.

Following the meeting, Yadav said India would continue to play a constructive role in the negotiations and support the presidency in finding solutions to key issues.

India has placed climate finance among its main priorities at the summit. The country has called for reliable financial support for developing nations, along with access to technology and assistance in adapting to changing weather conditions.

India has also stressed the need for a fair transition towards cleaner energy while protecting the development needs of poorer countries. The government believes that climate action should take into account the different challenges faced by nations.

COP31 is being held in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing countries together to discuss global climate challenges and possible solutions.

Yadav’s meetings reflect India’s efforts to work with international partners and encourage cooperation.