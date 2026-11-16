Niveshak Shivir to help investors recover unclaimed shares

NEW DELHI: The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) will organise a day-long ‘Niveshak Shivir’ in New Delhi on November 17 to help investors recover unclaimed dividends, reclaim shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) and resolve pending grievances.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the investor outreach programme is being organised in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

The initiative aims to provide direct assistance to investors whose dividends and shares have remained unclaimed with companies for six to seven years. The camp will also facilitate Know Your Customer (KYC) updation, nomination services and resolution of pending IEPFA claim-related issues.

Dedicated service desks will be established at the venue, allowing investors to interact directly with companies and their respective Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs).

In a first for the programme, companies holding significant unclaimed dividend accounts will participate directly in the camp. This will enable eligible investors to approach company representatives for guidance and assistance in recovering their investments.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra and Corporate Affairs Secretary Pallavi Jain Govil have also been invited to attend the event.