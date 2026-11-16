NCDRC upholds ₹20L CCPA penalty on ExportersIndia

NEW DELHI: A total penalty of Rs 20 lakh imposed by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Weblink.In Private Limited, which operates ExportersIndia.com, for listing and facilitating the sale of regulated and hazardous explosive substances on its online platform will stand, the government said on Monday. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed two appeals filed by the company, upholding the regulator’s penalties and directions.

In two separate orders dated November 12, 2026, the NCDRC upheld the CCPA’s final orders imposing a penalty of Rs 10 lakh each for the online listing of Ammonium Nitrate, Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN) and Picric Acid. The commission found no infirmity or error of law in the CCPA’s decisions.

“The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), New Delhi, through two orders dated 12 November 2026, has dismissed the appeals filed by Weblink.In Private Limited, operator of ExportersIndia.com, against two final orders of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA),” the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

“The NCDRC has thereby upheld in full the penalties and directions issued by the CCPA for the online listing, hosting, advertising and facilitation of sale of regulated and hazardous explosive substances on the platform,” the ministry added.

The review covered substances such as Ammonium Nitrate, Gun Powder, Picric Acid and PETN, which are regulated or restricted under the Explosives Act, 1884, and the rules framed under it.

The regulator found that several online platforms were allowing these substances to be listed and advertised without adequate safeguards, including verification of sellers’ valid licences issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), verification of buyers’ identities and legal eligibility, and mechanisms to ensure traceability of transactions.