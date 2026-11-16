Li Qiang backs early South China Sea agreement

MANILA: Chinese Premier Li Qiang has pledged support for an early agreement on the South China Sea Code of Conduct during the 29th ASEAN-China Summit in Manila, as China and Southeast Asian nations continue efforts to resolve differences over the disputed waters.

Li said China hoped to conclude the agreement soon, adding that it would help maintain peace and stability in the region. The proposed code aims to provide guidelines for countries to manage disputes and avoid actions that could increase tensions.

The summit brought together China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to discuss regional security, trade and cooperation. The South China Sea remained one of the key issues during the discussions, as several countries have competing claims over parts of the waterway.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said China had committed to supporting an effective and meaningful agreement. She added that negotiations had made progress, with about 80 per cent of the draft text provisionally agreed upon.

However, the countries have not yet reached a final agreement. Important issues remain unresolved, including the geographical area covered by the code, the meaning of certain terms and whether the agreement will be legally binding.

Negotiations over the code have continued for more than two decades. The Philippines had hoped to complete the process by the end of 2026 during its ASEAN chairmanship, but the remaining differences have delayed the target.