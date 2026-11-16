Iran accuses Israel of spreading false claims to stoke fear in West

TEHRAN: Iran has accused Israel of spreading false information to increase public fear in Western countries, rejecting allegations linking Tehran to cyberattacks on French supermarket refrigerators and alleged plots to assassinate US officials.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei made the accusations in a statement shared on social media platform X on Monday. He described the reports as part of a planned campaign aimed at turning people in the United States and Europe against Iran.

Baghaei claimed that the allegations were intended to create fear among ordinary citizens and increase support for possible military action against Iran. He said the claims could make people view the country as a threat not only to governments but also to their daily lives.

The dispute follows accusations by French authorities that a cyber unit linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was responsible for attacks on refrigeration systems at around 700 retail locations in France in October. The incidents reportedly caused food losses and fires.

French officials have said the attacks affected supermarket refrigeration controls, leading to damaged equipment and spoiled food.

Iran has rejected the accusations. Its officials have described the claims as unfounded and accused Western governments of using them to justify pressure against Tehran.

Baghaei also dismissed allegations that Iran was planning to assassinate US officials. He argued that such reports were being used to make the conflict more personal and encourage public support for stronger action against Iran.