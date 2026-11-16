‘Journalism must balance freedom of expression with responsibility’

Vaishnaw urges journalists to embrace technological changes, strengthen responsible reporting and address digital challenges, highlighting the media’s crucial role in safeguarding democratic values and empowering citizens.

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday called upon media professionals to adapt to the rapidly changing media landscape and technological advancements, emphasising the crucial role of journalism in strengthening democracy.

Addressing the National Press Day celebrations organised by the Press Council of India (PCI), Vaishnaw stressed the importance of responsible journalism and the media’s accountability towards society.

Encouraging young journalists to embrace emerging technologies, the minister urged them to continuously upgrade their skills and remain prepared for the evolving demands of the profession.

Vaishnaw also raised concerns over the growing influence of digital platforms and questioned whether existing community guidelines were sufficient to tackle challenges such as misinformation, deepfakes, misleading advertisements, digital arrests and harmful content affecting children.

He emphasised the need for wider deliberations on regulating the changing media environment while ensuring that citizens remain empowered and protected against emerging digital threats.

Chanchal Kumar, Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance between public engagement and journalistic credibility. He cautioned against allowing popularity and virality to overshadow truth and verification.

Seasoned journalist Rajat Sharma highlighted the thin line between sensationalism and responsible reporting, while PCI Chairperson Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to protecting press freedom and improving journalistic standards.