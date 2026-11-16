Unemployment rate eases to 4.9% in October

NEW DELHI: India’s unemployment rate declined marginally to 4.9% in October from 5% in September, as female labour force participation and workforce participation improved, particularly in rural areas, according to government data released on Monday.

The overall unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above was also 0.3 percentage points lower than the 5.2% recorded in October 2025, the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) bulletin released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

The improvement was accompanied by an increase in the female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), which rose to 35% in October from 34.6% in September and 34.2% a year earlier, reaching its highest level since February 2026.

The overall LFPR, which measures the proportion of the population that is either working or seeking or available for work, increased to 55.7% in October from 55.5% in September. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which measures the proportion of the population that is employed, also improved to 53% from 52.7% over the same period.

Female unemployment declined to 5% in October from 5.2% in September, while male unemployment remained unchanged at 4.9%. Urban female unemployment fell to 8.7% from 9.2% over the month, while in rural areas it eased to 3.8% from 3.9%, its lowest level recorded during 2026.

The PLFS, conducted by the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, is India’s principal source of data on employment, unemployment and labour force participation.