South Africa mass shootings leave 17 dead

Two deadly attacks in separate locations have renewed concerns over rising gun violence, public safety, and South Africa’s persistent struggle with violent crime.

JOHANNESBURG: At least 17 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The incidents took place in Atteridgeville, near Pretoria, and Sweetwaters in KwaZulu-Natal province, raising fresh concerns about the country’s ongoing gun violence.

In the first incident, nine people, including six men and three women, were shot dead inside a shack at the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. Police said the identities of the attackers and the reason behind the shooting were not yet known.

In a separate incident, eight men were shot dead inside a vehicle in Sweetwaters, KwaZulu-Natal, according to a report by Xinhua News Agency. Police have started investigations into both cases and are working to identify the victims and establish the circumstances surrounding the attacks.

A September attack

A similar incident occurred on September 22 in KwaMakhutha, also in KwaZulu-Natal, where 11 people were killed and three others injured in a shooting. According to the South African Police Service, attackers opened fire on a group of people gathered inside a house in the township’s Ziko area.

Official crime figures released by the South African Police Service in August showed that 5,427 people were murdered across the country between April and June. This amounted to an average of about 60 killings a day. Although the figure was 5.9 per cent lower than the same period a year earlier, violent crime remained a serious concern.

A study published in the South African Medical Journal in 2026 also found that the share of murders involving firearms increased from 31 per cent in 2020 to 44 per cent in 2025.