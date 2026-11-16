Trump held up to $62 million in Nvidia stock

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump held between $13 million and $62 million worth of Nvidia shares as of the end of August, according to a report published on Monday, citing a review of his financial disclosures.

However, the financial filings do not include transactions made during the previous two months because of reporting delays, leaving the full extent of Trump’s recent investment activity unclear.

The disclosure comes amid growing scrutiny of Nvidia’s relationship with the Trump administration and the company’s expanding influence in the artificial intelligence industry.

Nvidia has also faced attention following developments surrounding its leadership.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is reportedly considering designating Nvidia and more than two dozen other artificial intelligence companies as “national champions”, according to a separate media report.

The proposed designation could highlight the administration’s efforts to strengthen the position of American artificial intelligence companies and support their role in the global technology sector.

Trump’s reported investment in Nvidia has drawn attention because of the company’s close connections with the administration and its strategic importance to the United States’ artificial intelligence ambitions.

The latest disclosure adds another dimension to discussions surrounding potential conflicts of interest, financial transparency and the relationship between government policymaking and major technology companies.

While the reported figures provide an indication of Trump’s Nvidia exposure, the absence of more recent transactions means his current holdings remain uncertain.