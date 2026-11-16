FM begins pre-Budget consultations with economists

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired the first pre-Budget consultation with leading economists as preparations began for the Union Budget 2027‑28, according to an official statement.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, was attended by Anuradha Thakur, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and senior officials from the department.

The consultation marks the beginning of discussions with experts and stakeholders on economic priorities and policy measures that could shape the upcoming Budget. Sitharaman has also been holding meetings with representatives from various industry sectors to gather recommendations and understand their expectations.

In a recent consultation, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) proposed a series of customs duty reforms aimed at improving India’s position as a globally competitive manufacturing hub.

During discussions organised by the Tax Research Unit of the Revenue Department under the Ministry of Finance, the industry body called for rationalising duties on essential industrial raw materials and energy inputs. It said such measures could reduce manufacturing expenses, strengthen domestic value chains, improve energy security and enhance India’s competitiveness.

Among its key recommendations, PHDCCI proposed reducing the basic customs duty on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), heavy petroleum feedstocks and naphtha to zero from the existing 2.5%.

The chamber also sought rationalisation of customs duties on petroleum coke used in industrial manufacturing and continuation of the existing basic customs duty structure on steel scrap beyond March 2028.