Imran Khan seeks urgent medical care for wife

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the country’s top judges to ensure proper medical treatment for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi, warning that his health has seriously worsened during his time in prison.

In an open letter dated November 16, Khan urged the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court to ensure that earlier court orders regarding medical treatment and prison conditions were followed.

The letter was shared on social media platform X by his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, who met Khan at Adiala Jail on November 11.

Khan claimed that his blood pressure had reached dangerous levels, rising to 192 and 193 on November 10. He said doctors had warned him about the risk of a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest. He also claimed that he had lost 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye.

Khan also raised concerns about Bushra Bibi’s eyesight. He said she had undergone complicated eye surgery after suffering a retinal detachment in April. He warned that without further surgery and proper medical care, she could lose her eyesight permanently.

He further alleged that authorities had not followed an August 18 Supreme Court order directing his transfer to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for treatment. The order also called for a medical board to examine his condition.

The former prime minister ended his appeal by asking the judges to act before it was too late. His allegations about prison conditions and medical care could not be verified independently, and there was no immediate response from the government to his letter.