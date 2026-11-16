EU urged to deny Pakistan GSP+ renewal

NEW DELHI: The European Union should withhold renewal of Pakistan’s preferential trade access under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme citing Islamabad’s failure to implement key rights and governance reforms amid worsening human rights conditions, a new report has said.

The report from the European Times said that Pakistan has failed to make adequate progress on commitments linked to the GSP+ which grants duty-free access to the EU market in return for implementing 27 international conventions covering human rights, labour standards, environmental protection and governance.

During the monitoring period, Pakistan also passed laws that went in the opposite direction of these reforms.

Citing the European Commission’s latest monitoring assessment covering 2023 to 2025, the report said Pakistan had “regressed in a number of areas while positive change was limited” and that any progress is “of legislative and administrative nature” without consequence on the ground. It highlighted concerns over enforced disappearances, deterioration of media freedom, judicial independence and accountability mechanisms. The European Commission said that laws on blasphemy, cybercrime, defamation, counterterrorism and sedition in Pakistan should be amended or repealed, and warned against what it calls the prevailing sense of impunity.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) has closed over 9,000 cases but did not find evidence of state involvement in any of them, a finding the report called implausible.