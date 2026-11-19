NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has directed Delhi-NCR civic bodies to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards air pollution violations and strengthen winter control measures. He chaired a virtual review meeting from Antalya, Türkiye, with officials from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad to assess their Winter Action Plans.

Yadav called for strict enforcement, daily monitoring and accountability during the crucial winter season, and citizen-friendly measures. He directed municipal corporations to act against open burning of municipal waste, dry leaves and biomass, deploy Quick Response Teams in every ward and address complaints within hours. Officers will be held accountable for failures, while daily waste processing and remediation at Bhalswa and Okhla dumpsites must be accelerated.

To improve coordination, the Minister urged mayors to hold ward-level reviews and establish WhatsApp groups with nodal officers to resolve grievances. He asked civic bodies to replicate initiatives such as Delhi’s Malba App, Faridabad’s Pothole Ambulance, Gurugram’s sanitation-worker survey and Ghaziabad’s portal for construction and demolition waste.

On road dust, Yadav called for faster repairs, greater use of mechanical road-sweeping machines, including double shifts, and GPS-based monitoring. Authorities were asked to remove roadside dust, silt and debris daily, enforce dust-control rules at construction sites and operate wheel-washing facilities. Seriously non-compliant sites could face closure. The Minister said the aim should be “No Visible Dust” around construction areas.

Yadav also directed officials to prepare action plans for pollution hotspots and implement measures under the prevailing stage of the Graded Response Action Plan. Collectors and senior officials from the environment and housing ministries were asked to review municipal performance.