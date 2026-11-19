TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: Farmers in Tamil Nadu staged an unusual protest by burying themselves in the sand of the Cauvery River in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday, opposing Karnataka’s delay in releasing water and its proposed Mekedatu dam project. The demonstration was organised by the National South Indian Rivers Interlinking Farmers Association amid continuing tensions between the neighbouring states over sharing Cauvery water.

The protesters condemned the Karnataka government for not releasing Tamil Nadu’s allocated share of river water and objected to repeated statements by Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar that the Mekedatu dam would be constructed across the river. Farmers expressed concern that the proposed project could affect the flow of water into Tamil Nadu, particularly its agricultural regions.

The Cauvery is a major source of irrigation for Tamil Nadu’s delta districts, where thousands of farmers depend on the river for cultivation. The release of the state’s allocated water has remained a longstanding demand among farming communities.

The proposed Mekedatu project has further intensified concerns among Tamil Nadu farmers. Karnataka has been pursuing plans to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, while farmers in Tamil Nadu have consistently opposed the proposal, fearing it could reduce the water reaching their state. Shivakumar’s repeated remarks supporting the construction have triggered fresh protests.

Ayyakannu, state president of the National South Indian Rivers Interlinking Farmers Association, led the demonstration in Tiruchirappalli.