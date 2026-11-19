NEW DELHI: India and the United States are enjoying ties at a historic high, with both governments working towards a fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade relationship, US Deputy Chief of Mission Jason Meeks said on Thursday. Addressing the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit in New Delhi, he called for reducing trade barriers, improving market access and strengthening supply chains.

Meeks said the countries had made progress beyond goods trade and were expanding cooperation in energy, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, advanced technology and manufacturing. He stressed that American suppliers should reach Indian consumers, while Indian companies should receive fair opportunities in US markets. “When trade is fair and reciprocal, workers and companies on both sides win,” he said.

Referring to Pax Silica, Meeks said the United States, India and other countries had signed the San Francisco Declaration to strengthen their partnership and build resilient supply chains. Launched by Washington in December 2025, the initiative focuses on secure supplies of artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals among trusted partners.

He described Indian manufacturers as reliable participants in global supply chains, particularly in automotive components, pharmaceuticals and electronics. American companies were contributing technology, capital and expertise. Meeks invited Indian businesses to expand in the United States through manufacturing, research centres and distribution networks.