LUCKNOW: Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Manish Garg was scheduled to meet election officials from 21 Uttar Pradesh districts in Agra on Thursday to review election-related preparations. The meeting was scheduled for 11 am at Fatehabad Road. Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa was also to attend, along with divisional commissioners, police commissioners, district magistrates and other officials from five divisions.

Officials from Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur were to take part. Representatives from Jalaun, Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad and Kannauj were expected. The meeting was to bring election and police authorities together from across the state.

The meeting comes as Uttar Pradesh conducts its Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls. Rinwa recently urged voters to check whether their names appear on the current list, warning that possessing an Elector’s Photo Identity Card does not automatically confirm registration. He said omissions could result from lack of awareness, expenses or the belief that registration was unnecessary.

Rinwa said forms submitted between November 17 and December 16 would be processed by December 28, ahead of publication of the electoral roll on January 4, 2027. Applications received after December 16 would not appear in the January 4 list and would be dealt with later. “The period for filing claims and objections is one month; we are accepting them starting today, with the deadline set for December 16,” he said.