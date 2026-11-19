SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said agriculture will become a profitable venture in the coming years, with the state government focusing on increasing farmers’ income and promoting natural farming. He urged farmers not to sell their land and encouraged them to adopt sustainable agricultural practices to strengthen the rural economy.

During an interaction with beneficiaries of the Rajiv Gandhi Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda, Kangra, Sukhu sought suggestions on improving agriculture. He assured farmers and horticulturists of financial support, stating that the government aimed to raise their monthly income to Rs 40,000–50,000. He said farmers’ prosperity was essential for the state’s self-reliance.

Sukhu said the government had introduced minimum support prices (MSP) for naturally grown produce and milk to protect farmers from market fluctuations. He announced that the MSP for turmeric would rise from Rs 150 to Rs 170 per kg, while wheat MSP would increase from Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg next year.

The government is constructing a milk processing plant at Dhagwar at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. The facility is expected to procure 1.50 lakh litres of milk daily, and the government will cover transportation costs for milk brought by farmers. The initiative aims to create jobs and reduce migration.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said suggestions received during the interaction would be considered in policymaking. He highlighted agriculture’s importance to the national economy and said natural farming was necessary to protect soil fertility from excessive chemical use.