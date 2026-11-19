Delhi has received a record Rs 2,711 crore railway allocation for 2026-27, with ongoing projects worth Rs 8,976 crore aimed at modernising infrastructure and passenger facilities.

NEW DELHI: Delhi has received a record allocation of Rs 2,711 crore for railway development during the financial year 2026‑27, with projects worth approximately Rs 8,976 crore currently underway to modernise stations, expand infrastructure and improve passenger facilities. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for supporting the capital’s railway development.

Gupta said the allocation would strengthen railway infrastructure and improve travel facilities for millions of passengers. She highlighted the recently launched New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper train, which connects the capital with Varanasi through Prayagraj, Kanpur, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. Equipped with automatic doors, the Kavach safety system and comfortable berths, the service is expected to support tourism, business and religious travel.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 13 Delhi stations are being redeveloped, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Narela, Safdarjung, Bijwasan, Sabzi Mandi and Tilak Bridge. Planned upgrades include modern buildings, improved entrances, waiting rooms, toilets, drinking water, platform shelters, foot overbridges, lifts, escalators, parking and facilities for passengers with disabilities.

Work is progressing at several stations. At New Delhi, a holding area on the Ajmeri Gate side has been completed, while foundation work for a double basement and elevated road has begun. Hazrat Nizamuddin is receiving a redesigned second entrance. At Delhi Cantt, work includes a new station building, arrival and departure areas, an elevated road and platform improvements. Building structures at Safdarjung and Bijwasan have been completed.

Redevelopment is also underway at Narela, Sabzi Mandi and Tilak Bridge, including new platforms, toilets, parking and accessibility facilities.