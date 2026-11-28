NEW DELHI: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Saturday blamed India’s poor catching for leaving them in trouble in the ongoing Test against New Zealand, adding that the team’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final are slipping out of reach.

India closed day two’s play at the Hagley Oval on 116/6 in reply to New Zealand’s first-innings score of 356. The visitors are still 240 runs behind, with Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on seven at stumps. Washington Sundar’s dismissal for 10 ended day two’s play, with Akash Deep to join Jurel on day three.

“What is happening with India’s catching? Out of the 12 Test playing nations, India is 8th right now. We are harbouring ambitions of going to the World Test Championship final. But if you’re 8th, then you’ve dropped a lot of catches, you’ve let go of a lot of crucial moments and that basically means your chances of getting to that final is going to be next to impossible,” Karthik said in a video on his Instagram account on Saturday.

The fielding lapses cost India heavily on day two. A chance of New Zealand captain Tom Latham was put down on 29 on day one, and he went on to make 59. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell also got a life on 49 when he was dropped in the gully.

Blundell went on to top-score for New Zealand with 89. Fast bowler Akash Deep suffered most from the drops – three catches went down off his bowling before he completed his five-wicket haul by having Matt Henry caught out.

“In general, one of the reasons why most Test teams do well is because their close-in catchers are solid. They convert half chances and create more opportunities than what is available. Now India have gone the other way round. They’re dropping sitters and that’s come back to bite them,” added Karthik.

He also felt India are facing the real risk of having to follow on in the match. “Eventually, India is so far behind in this Test match, 240 runs to go, just four wickets in hand in the first innings. We’re looking at basically New Zealand putting us in and taking a follow on.

“We’ve got ourselves into a hole. India need to bat out that first session, try and reduce the deficit to 150. If that doesn’t happen, India are going to find it really hard to come back in this Test match,” said Karthik.