Bhavika Ahire will lead India’s 15-member squad at the upcoming Under-19 Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE, with Anaadi Tagde appointed vice-captain as the defending champions prepare for the tournament.

NEW DELHI: Wicketkeeper-batter Bhavika Ahire has been appointed captain of the Indian Under-19 women’s cricket team for the upcoming ACC Under-19 Women’s Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates next month. Anaadi Tagde will serve as vice-captain of the 15-member squad.

The squad announcement was made through a media advisory issued by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday. Shreya S Chavan has been named as the second specialist wicketkeeper, providing the team with an additional option behind the stumps.

The squad also features promising players, including Deeya Yadav, Ira Jadhav, Ishwari Awasare, Samaira Raghav and Uma Kashvi. Bhavika brings valuable leadership experience, having previously guided India to white-ball series victories against Sri Lanka in Chennai and Puducherry earlier this year.

She is currently leading India in the ongoing T20 series against England. India registered an emphatic 106-run victory in the second match at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The hosts scored 230/6, powered by Deeya Yadav’s 87 off 49 deliveries and Achsah Parmar’s 81 off 41 balls.

India’s bowlers subsequently restricted England to 124 in 15.3 overs. Purva Siwach, Maitri Maniar and Kashvi claimed two wickets each.

India enter the continental tournament as defending champions, having won the inaugural edition in Malaysia in 2024. The competition will also provide crucial preparation ahead of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled for January-February 2027.