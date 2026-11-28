CHRISTCHURCH: Former New Zealand captain Jeremy Coney has expressed surprise over Mohammed Siraj’s continued absence from India’s playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, questioning the decision to leave out the experienced fast bowler despite his impressive record and recent performances.

Siraj was also left out of the playing XI for the opening Test of the series, which ended in a draw. His omission from the second match has prompted questions from former cricketers and experts regarding India’s bowling combination and selection strategy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the second Test on Saturday, Coney said Siraj’s experience and ability to consistently take wickets made his exclusion unexpected. He pointed out that the Indian pacer had been an important member of the bowling attack during previous international assignments.

“Bit of a surprise that he’s only had one ODI here in the New Zealand tour. Experienced player, gets about four wickets a Test. That’s quite reasonable. I don’t quite know why he’s not there,” Coney said.

The former New Zealand skipper also highlighted Siraj’s contribution during India’s previous five-match Test series in England, where the visitors managed to secure a 2-2 draw. He specifically recalled the pacer’s performance at The Oval, where Siraj played an important role in India’s victory.

“That’s a surprise to me. I watched him play at the Oval too in the last Test match and how he was able to bowl India to a victory in that and draw that series 2-2,” he added.

Meanwhile, Coney praised India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, describing him as a unique and deceptive bowler who remains difficult for batters to handle. His comments have brought renewed attention to India’s team selection and the absence of an experienced campaigner like Siraj.