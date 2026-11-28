KOLKATA: The Indian Super League (ISL 2026-27) gears up for one of Asian football’s most iconic fixtures as East Bengal FC (EBFC) take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in the first Kolkata Derby of the season on Sunday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Few rivalries in world football can match the passion, history and emotion of the Kolkata Derby. With more than a century of heritage behind it, the clash transcends football, dividing the City of Joy into red-and-gold and green-and-maroon. The rivalry even extends beyond the pitch, into a battle of fishes, with East Bengal supporters traditionally associated with ilish (hilsa) and Mohun Bagan fans favouring chingri (prawns), a culinary divide that adds to the derby’s unique cultural identity and gives supporters another reason to celebrate.

This year’s contest arrives with plenty at stake. MBSG head into the derby in scintillating form with five consecutive wins, chasing a sixth consecutive ISL victory and sitting atop the league standings. EBFC, meanwhile, boast the league’s most potent attack with 14 goals scored (highest so far) and will be eager to reignite their campaign after dropping points in recent outings. The clash promises a fascinating battle between the competition’s most prolific attack and one of its most consistent teams.

With a packed Salt Lake Stadium expected to provide a thunderous atmosphere, fans can look forward to an evening of fierce tackles, tactical battles, moments of brilliance and the unmatched spectacle that only the Kolkata Derby can deliver.

The highly anticipated Kolkata Derby between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take place on Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.