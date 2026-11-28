ANEKAL: Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced that the Forest Department plans to develop 10 major parks across 1,300 acres of department land in and around Bengaluru to expand urban green spaces and combat worsening air pollution. Speaking while inaugurating new traffic signals at Chandapura Circle, installed with Corporate Social Responsibility support from Mahindra Homes led by B.T. Nagaraj Reddy, the Minister explained that the project aims to safeguard public health amid rapid urban expansion.

Comparing the upcoming green initiative with existing city landmarks, Reddy noted that Jarakabande Kaval currently spans 380 acres, Lalbagh covers 250 acres, and Cubbon Park measures 150 acres, while most neighborhood parks range between eight and 25 acres. By establishing 10 expansive parks over 1,300 acres, the government intends to break previous records and provide fresh breathing spaces for Bengaluru’s 1.4 crore residents.

Highlighting the city’s severe traffic challenges, the Minister pointed out that Bengaluru’s roads carry roughly 1.3 crore vehicles, including 20 percent two-wheelers and 80 percent cars and heavy vehicles, placing immense strain on traffic police. He praised private partnerships for installing signals at Attibele, Dommasandra, and Chandapura, and urged similar corporate support for Sarjapura and Anekal. Alongside MLA B. Shivanna, Rajya Sabha MP Kupendra Reddy, and Anekal Development Authority Chairman Harish, Reddy also noted that B.T. Nagaraj Reddy has agreed to help develop an eco-friendly park on 90 acres near Kalkere without using cement or artificial materials.

Meanwhile, B.T. Nagaraj Reddy expressed satisfaction over completing the five-year Chandapura Circle upgrade alongside police and municipal officials, adding that pending road tarring near the bus stand requires a formal request from the MLA for National Highways Authority clearance.

Addressing the ongoing strike by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, Ramalinga Reddy stated that the government is ready to resolve seven to eight genuine demands through dialogue. While confirming that official written guarantees cannot be issued, he urged protesters to trust the Chief Minister’s assurances and return to discussions.