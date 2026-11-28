BENGALURU: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy paid rich tributes to the late Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, praising his transformative and enduring contributions to the field of education. Speaking on the second day of the 18th BGS Founder’s Day and BGS Utsav celebrations at the BGS Health and Education City grounds along the Kengeri-Uttarahalli main road, Kumaraswamy remarked that the BGS group of institutions has set unmatched standards in learning both across India and internationally. Expressing deep personal gratitude, the Union Minister credited the late pontiff’s blessings for enabling him to serve the public as an MLA, state minister, and Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the 72nd pontiff of the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, observed that the concept of education is evolving rapidly in the modern era. He noted that the BGS educational network has grown into a massive, flourishing institution much like a giant banyan tree, owing to the visionary foresight of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, who prioritized accessible, world-class education to empower future generations.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka commended Dr. Prakashanatha Swamiji for building upon the strong foundation laid by his predecessor and elevating BGS institutions to the top rank not only in Bengaluru but across the entire state. Encouraging students to cultivate a healthy spirit of sportsmanship alongside academic excellence, Ashoka emphasized that true personal fulfillment and lasting success come only when young minds integrate strong moral values and cultural heritage into their formal education.

The grand event brought together prominent spiritual, political, and cultural figures, including BGS and SJB Group of Institutions Managing Director Dr. Prakashanatha Swamiji, Avadhoota Sri Vinay Guruji of Gaurigadde, former Member of Parliament C.S. Puttaraju, veteran Kannada actress Tara, and popular actor Vasishta Simha. Together, the speakers reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to blending modern knowledge with spiritual values to nurture responsible citizens.