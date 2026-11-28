BENGALURU: More than 10,000 people gathered at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium in Jayanagar on Saturday morning to participate in the 20th edition of the Bengaluru Walkathon, championing public health awareness, disability inclusion, and social equality. Jointly organized by the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and title partner OpenText under the theme “Health for All,” the four-kilometer community walk brought together persons with disabilities, senior citizens, students, corporate representatives, volunteers, and local civic associations in a vibrant display of solidarity.

Held ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed annually on December 3, the event underscored the urgent need to make healthcare and overall well-being accessible to every citizen. Organizers emphasized that genuine inclusion extends far beyond basic medical care, demanding barrier-free public spaces, equal economic and educational opportunities, and unwavering respect for individual dignity.

Speaking at the gathering, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled founder and managing trustee Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar described the milestone twentieth edition as a significant step forward in the organization’s ongoing mission to build an equal and accessible society. He stressed that true healthcare must encompass dignity and inclusion for everyone, while thanking corporate partners, sponsors, supporters, and volunteers for sustaining the movement over two decades.

Chief guest Julie Millard, Vice-President of Corporate Citizenship at OpenText, highlighted how thoughtful technology and accessible design can empower individuals of all abilities to participate fully and contribute meaningfully. She noted that inclusion must be woven into opportunities right from the initial planning stage rather than treated as an afterthought, praising Samarthanam’s sustained grassroots impact.

Several public representatives, diplomats, and cultural figures lent their support to the initiative, including Jayanagar MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Chairman N. Nagaraju, and Australian High Commission Acting Consul General Steven Connolly. Kannada actor and writer Sumukha, actress Esha Lankesh, and filmmaker Preetham Gubbi also joined the participants, celebrating 20 years of community action dedicated to health, equality, and shared civic participation.