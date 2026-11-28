BENGALURU: Investigators probing the alleged fake sting operation targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have uncovered a fresh Kerala connection, widening the interstate trail in a case that has stirred state politics. Officials from the Bengaluru Central Cyber Police confirmed that a key suspect hailing from neighboring Kerala has repeatedly skipped questioning despite being served two formal notices to appear before the investigation team.

According to police sources, the Kerala-based individual, identified in the probe as advocate Balaraj from Kannur, maintained direct contact with expelled Congress leader Krupa Alva. Investigators found that the woman featured in the controversial hidden-camera recording had originally reached out to Alva through this very intermediary. Further inquiry revealed that the suspect had earlier worked as a translator at the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights during the period when Alva served as its chairperson.

Detectives are now piecing together the exact sequence of events to verify how closely the Kerala man coordinated with the woman and whether he personally brought her to meet Alva before the video was recorded in 2023. During earlier questioning, the woman from Kerala told investigators that she had never actually met Siddaramaiah and made false claims solely at the prompting of others. Meanwhile, Alva, who was expelled from the Congress party in October over the episode, has already undergone multiple rounds of questioning by the Crime Branch.

The case stems from an October 6 defamation and blackmail complaint filed by Siddaramaiah after an allegedly fabricated video surfaced on social media in late September. With the Kerala suspect recently withdrawing his interim arrest-protection pleas in Bengaluru courts after ignoring notices issued on November 19 and November 23, police are intensifying efforts to bring him in for questioning. For citizens watching political rivalries play out online, the probe highlights how fabricated videos can be weaponized and how determined police work is steadily untangling the truth behind the screen.