MYSURU: Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi urged the Union government to introduce a dedicated care leave provision for parents of children with disabilities, enabling them to balance professional commitments with the special care and attention their children require.

“Just as maternity and paternity leave are provided, the government should consider introducing care leave for parents of children with special abilities,” she said while inaugurating the two-day 32nd National Parents’ Meet, organised by PARIVAAR, the National Confederation of Parent Organisations, in association with Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, and the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), at the AIISH premises here on Saturday.

The meet focuses on ‘From Care to Empowerment: Building Inclusive Communities Through Strong Families and Collective Action’.

Highlighting the need for long-term financial security for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Bedi expressed concern over the reported absence of a chairman for a welfare trust established for their benefit. The institute must immediately address the issue, strengthen the trust’s corpus and ensure that it fulfilled its intended purpose of supporting children beyond their parents’ lifetime.

The former governor said families must become active participants in shaping policies and securing the rights of persons with disabilities. Suggesting the formation of separate awareness, advocacy and activism groups, she called for mobilising parents, professionals, lawyers and corporate leaders to identify gaps in policy implementation and pursue collective action.

Bedi also stressed the need for measurable outcomes from such initiatives, urging families to move beyond discussions and demonstrate concrete progress. She called for greater involvement of fathers in caregiving, observing that the responsibility of raising children with disabilities should not fall entirely on mothers. Advocating a change in societal attitudes, she said persons with disabilities must be treated with dignity and provided opportunities for independence, empowerment and inclusion.

PARIVAAR President Dr Pankaj Maru said the organisation represented more than 300 parent and non-parent organisations across the country. AIISH Director Dr Pushpavathi highlighted the institute’s contributions to rehabilitation and early intervention, while NIEPID Director B.V. Ramkumar emphasised the importance of family-centred rehabilitation.

Dr D.K. Menon and B. Elangovan, Deputy Director, Technical Education, JSS, were present.