BENGALURU: In a decisive strike against illegal narcotics trafficking, the Bengaluru Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau scientifically destroyed 58.8365 kilograms of seized heroin valued at roughly Rs 117 crore on the illicit market. The contraband, recovered across three separate trafficking cases whose court trials had formally concluded, was incinerated at the Karnataka Waste Management facility in Dabaspet, Nelamangala taluk, strictly following Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act rules and Supreme Court disposal guidelines.

Supervised by NCB South-Western Zone Deputy Director General Vishal M., the destruction took place before a high-level Drug Disposal Committee chaired by IRS officer Sanap. Bengaluru Zonal Director Sachin Ghorpade and Bengaluru City Crime Branch-2 Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Imam Kasim also attended to ensure complete transparency and safe environmental incineration.

2,086 kg this year

The Bengaluru Zonal Unit has wiped out a cumulative 2,086 kilograms of dangerous narcotics worth Rs 300 crore so far in 2026, following earlier disposal drives in February and April. Preventing seized drugs from ever leaking back onto city streets remains a top priority for enforcement teams protecting young people and families. Officials also urged citizens to report suspicious drug activity through the national helpline 1933, guaranteeing full confidentiality and suitable rewards for credible tips.

Expired beer destroyed

Meanwhile, in a separate enforcement drive in Haveri district last week, Excise Department officials destroyed expired liquor worth Rs 59,84,305 that had turned unfit for human consumption. Carried out at the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited godown near Yattinahalli under the watch of Taluk Magistrate K. Sharanamma and Deputy Superintendent of Excise Honnappa Olekar, the operation disposed of 19,747 liters of unsold beer packed inside 2,092 boxes and 60 bottles.

Together, both drives reflect sustained statewide vigilance to keep harmful substances and unsafe beverages away from the public.