BENGALURU: Protesting Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers across Karnataka officially called off their 12‑day round-the-clock agitation at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Saturday evening following successful talks with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Health Minister U.T. Khader. The breakthrough came after the state government announced a monthly honorarium hike of Rs 2,000, scheduled to take effect from January 1, alongside assurances that their remaining demands will be addressed in the upcoming state Budget.

Thousands of frontline community health workers had staged a continuous sit-in protest, braving winter cold and rain while demanding a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000. Following extensive discussions earlier in the day led by Minister Khader and finalized during a meeting with the Chief Minister, the administration acknowledged that ASHA workers had not received a pay revision over the past three years.

State steps forward

Addressing the gathering after the agreement, Chief Minister Shivakumar praised the sincerity of the workers and called them the state’s greatest asset in public healthcare. While noting that the Central Government had not raised its Rs 2,000 contribution share, he affirmed that Karnataka was stepping forward to honor its commitment. Shivakumar also apologized if the workers endured any hardship during their prolonged protest, remarking that despite attempts by certain elements to politicize the agitation, the workers refused to fall prey to divisive tactics. He urged them to return to their duties and work alongside the government for the welfare of citizens.

Welcoming the decision, Karnataka State United ASHA Workers’ Association Secretary D. Nagalakshmi thanked the Chief Minister for approving the Rs 2,000 monthly raise. She noted that while past experiences had prompted workers to sustain their protest for twelve days, Minister Khader’s assurance to incorporate their pending welfare and incentive demands into the upcoming Budget gave them confidence to withdraw the strike.

With the standoff resolved, thousands of health workers began dispersing from Freedom Park on Saturday night, preparing to resume vital maternal, child, and community healthcare services across Karnataka.