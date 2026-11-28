MYSURU: Students of VVS Pandit Nehru High School have brought laurels to their institution by qualifying for the State-level competition of the National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) 2026, held at St. Joseph’s Central School, Bannimantap in Mysuru last week.

A total of 90 teams, each comprising two young scientists, participated in the competition. Of these, 40 teams competed in the senior category, in which the VVS Pandit Nehru High School students participated. Their scientific knowledge, creativity and innovative approach helped them secure a place in the State-level competition.

The successful young scientists are Naya Batni of Class 10 and Samanvitha S. Chiramshi of Class 9. The focal theme of this year’s competition was ‘Science and Innovation for Sustainability’. Under the sub-theme ‘RS for Waste Management’, the students presented an innovative project titled ‘Bract 2 Back’.

Guided by their teacher, Anupama Padaki, the students explored an eco-friendly solution to the waste generated from the sale and consumption of roasted corn. Their project focused on converting discarded corn bracts (the leafy coverings of corn cobs) into biodegradable drinking cups. By processing corn bracts into pulp and mixing it with suitable binders, they developed cups capable of holding water. The innovation offers a sustainable alternative to conventional disposable cups while providing a useful way to manage agricultural and food-related waste.

The project demonstrated how everyday waste materials can be transformed into useful products through scientific thinking and innovation, highlighting the students’ commitment to environmental sustainability.