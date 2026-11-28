MYSURU: Contentment and human values are essential for a healthy society, said retired Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde.

Speaking after inaugurating the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations and awards presentation ceremony organised by the Mysuru Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat at the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) here on Saturday, he emphasised the need to restore social values, and said that greed was less prevalent in earlier times, when children were taught moral values from a young age. Today, however, moral education has gradually disappeared from society. “Social values must be given importance. A person who is content with what he has will not indulge in wrongdoing. Similarly, where humanity prevails, peace and harmony will flourish in society,” he said.

Recalling the values upheld in earlier generations, he said good people were recognised and honoured, while those who committed wrongdoings faced punishment and social disapproval.

In the past, when an individual committed a mistake, even members of their family faced social isolation, sending a strong message against wrongdoing. Today, however, people tend to honour those who wield power and possess wealth. “This is not the fault of individuals but of society as a whole. There is a need for a change in society’s mindset and attitude,” he observed.

Vijayalakshmi Narasimha Iyengar, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat organising secretary Rafiullah Khan, Saragur Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Kendagannaswamy and district vice-president T. Thyagaraju were among those present.

Award recipients

The awards were presented to distinguished personalities for their contributions in various fields. The recipients included former Mysuru Mayor Purushotham, senior journalist Amshi Prasannakumar, writer Hanur Channappa, Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Temple Executive Officer C.G. Krishna, CFTRI scientist Shivaswamy, educationist Mohankumar Shastry, entrepreneur M.C. Sadanand, Sanjeevini Women and Child Welfare Organisation founder-president Latha Ranganath, social worker Nandini, integrated farming practitioner Anitha Narayan, writer M. Ramanujappa and government employee Girish.