BENGALURU: The indefinite day-and-night protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park entered its 12th consecutive day on Saturday, gaining fresh momentum as prominent writers, artists, and journalists arrived to stand in solidarity with the agitators. Demanding a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 alongside an official written government order, the community health workers received strong moral backing from writer Ashadevi, actor Chetan Ahimsa, and journalist Chandrakant Vaddu.

Addressing the gathering, feminist thinker Ashadevi urged the women not to abandon their fight midway, assuring them that organized perseverance brings justice. Questioning the state government’s financial priorities, she pointed out that funds are readily found for influential circles while authorities claim empty coffers when working-class women ask for basic wages. She reminded protesters how garment workers successfully forced the reversal of a central Provident Fund policy within two days through unified action.

Actor Chetan Ahimsa sharply criticized officials who dismissed the peaceful demonstration as political blackmail. Calling the state administration stubborn, he stated that labeling hardworking frontline health workers as blackmailers is itself an act of intimidation. Instead of shifting blame toward the Central Government, he urged state leaders to fulfill their own responsibilities toward women whose selfless healthcare service is routinely undervalued. Highlighting severe national wealth inequality, he also called for higher taxes on the ultra-rich to fund essential support for working families.

Journalist Chandrakant Vaddu echoed these concerns, expressing disappointment over recent remarks by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah distancing himself from earlier wage promises. Vaddu argued that an administration presenting a Rs 4.5 lakh crore state budget can easily afford fair honorariums for ASHA workers simply by trimming wasteful spending. Having faced broken verbal assurances in the past, the protesters remain fully justified in refusing to vacate Freedom Park until the government issues a formal written order guaranteeing their rights.