BENGALURU: The Union Cabinet’s approval of the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bill, slated for introduction during the special session of Parliament, has placed a politically sensitive debate squarely back in focus across Karnataka. The proposed legislation is set to reshape constituency boundaries, regional power balances, and candidate strategies across the state’s major political parties — the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Janata Dal (Secular).

Under the bill’s framework proposing a 50 percent increase in parliamentary and state legislative seats, Karnataka’s Legislative Assembly strength is projected to expand from 224 to 336 members, while its Lok Sabha representation rises from 28 to 42 seats. Implementing the 33 percent women’s reservation quota within this expanded structure would reserve approximately 112 Assembly constituencies and 14 parliamentary seats exclusively for female candidates.

Such an expansion marks a dramatic turning point for women’s political participation in Karnataka. During the 2023 State Assembly elections, only ten women were elected to the lower house. Under the proposed quota, the number of seats guaranteed for women legislators would jump more than elevenfold, creating unprecedented opportunities for female leaders at both grassroots and state levels.

At the same time, political observers note that the rotational system used to designate reserved constituencies will significantly disrupt long-held electoral strongholds. Incumbent male legislators across party lines face uncertainty over whether their traditional constituencies will be reserved in upcoming election cycles, forcing parties to rethink ticket distribution and succession plans.

The legislation has already sparked sharp political reactions within the state. While Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and the JD(S) have welcomed the expansion as a boost to Karnataka’s national voice, Congress leaders have questioned the timing and boundary-redrawing rules ahead of the 2027 Census. As Parliament prepares to debate the bill this week, Karnataka’s political landscape stands on the verge of its biggest structural transformation in decades.