MYSURU: Renowned theatre personality and khadi movement crusader Prasanna Heggodu has renewed his protest against the alleged neglect of Gram Panchayats, handloom and khadi industries, accusing the government of undermining Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swarajya.

In a fresh letter to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Prasanna expressed disappointment that his resignation from the post of Chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi Vastrodyyama Kosha on November 12 had failed to elicit any meaningful response from the government. The issues that prompted his resignation remained unaddressed even after a fortnight, forcing him to write again.

Focusing on what he described as the alarming state of the Gram Panchayat system, Prasanna questioned the demolition undertaken at Virupaksha Jaddu Lake in Heggodu village in the name of clearing encroachments. He alleged that the hurried operation, carried out under the direction of the Panchayat Raj Minister, had damaged the lake’s upper embankment, a hillock nearly 20 feet above the waterbody, creating the danger of its collapse into the lake and destruction of vegetable gardens along the upper bank.

According to Prasanna, the operation also resulted in the demolition of a sacred earthen mound associated with Gangamma, where local MLA Belur Gopalakrishna had worshipped the Ganges while dedicating the lake to the public. He questioned how the mound could have been mistaken for an encroachment, allegedly on the basis of an unclear satellite image.

Real encroachers

Prasanna accused certain individuals of misleading the Minister through false complaints and said the present controversy ignored the history of the lake’s restoration. He credited senior socialist leader Kagodu Thimmappa with having facilitated the removal of encroachments nearly two decades ago and said the Gandhian organisation Charaka had subsequently undertaken the painstaking restoration of the waterbody.

The restoration, he said, was carried out based on a blueprint prepared by the Zilla Panchayat engineer under the guidance of then Deputy Commissioner Dayanand. Former Panchayat Raj Secretary Raghunandan had visited the site and offered suggestions to develop the lake into a biodiversity hotspot, while another Secretary, Ateeq, had sanctioned funds under the MGNREGA scheme.

He recalled that the initiative had received cooperation across political lines, from the Siddaramaiah government to the Yediyurappa government, and from former MLA Hartalu Halappa to the present MLA Belur Gopalakrishna. Attempts were now being made to declare the existing lake restoration committee unauthorised, constitute a new committee and hand over control to former encroachers. But the villagers had boycotted a proposed fresh Gram Sabha over the issue.

Calls for Gandhi Mission

Inviting Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to visit Heggodu, Prasanna urged him to inspect Charaka, the restored lake and its damaged upper embankment personally. He said he would extend full cooperation if Minister Eshwar Khandre worked within the rules and respected the autonomy of Gram Panchayats.

Rejecting Savarkarism, Prasanna reminded Congress leaders of their ideological roots in Gandhi’s principles and urged the government to implement the recommendations of a report prepared by him, Jayadev and Shivraj. He called for the establishment of a ‘Gandhi Mission’ to revive Gram Panchayats, village lakes, handlooms and khadi, and undertake rural reconstruction with renewed commitment.

Questioning the government’s claim of clearing encroachments from 11,000 lakes in three months, Prasanna warned that hurried administrative action would neither fulfil Gandhi’s dream nor make Karnataka prosperous. He stressed that genuine village development required community participation, respect for local institutions and protection of ecological and cultural heritage.