BENGALURU: As the indefinite sit-in by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers at Freedom Park entered its 12th consecutive day on Saturday, Health Minister U.T. Khader launched another round of talks to break the prolonged deadlock. Inviting union leaders to his residence for a crucial morning meeting, Khader met with ASHA Workers’ Association President Somashekar, Secretary D. Nagalakshmi, and ten worker representatives in a renewed bid to bring the round-the-clock agitation to a peaceful close.

The fresh outreach followed days of rising tension after Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ruled out issuing a written order or signing a formal agreement, remarking that their engagement is not a contract and that financial commitments must pass through the state Budget. While urging protesters to trust the government’s word and accusing opposition leaders of instigating the stir, Shivakumar asked Khader to explain the administration’s position directly to the union delegation.

Later in the day, talks showed signs of a potential breakthrough after Khader announced that the Chief Minister had agreed to raise the workers’ monthly remuneration by Rs 2,000, a step accepted by the delegation while discussions continued over an additional Rs 1,000 incentive. Khader expressed optimism that a final evening decision from the Chief Minister would allow the workers to end their protest.

For nearly two weeks, thousands of women, many accompanied by their young children, have slept outdoors at Freedom Park, braving cold nights, rain, and scarce drinking water and toilet facilities. The harsh conditions have left dozens unwell, sharpening public sympathy for the frontline caregivers who anchor rural and urban healthcare.