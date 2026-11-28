MYSURU: Another distinctive Yaksh Nritya Roopaka (Yakshagana dance-drama) is set to emerge from the creative literary imagination of Dr. Kabbinale Vasantha Bharadwaj, an accomplished Ashtavadhani, Gamaki exponent and scholar known for his multifaceted contributions to Kannada literature.

His latest creation, Sri Vaijayanti Katha, will have its maiden performance on December 19 at the ‘Nammane Habba’ festival to be held at Bettakoppa, near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district.

Known for his profound understanding of classical literature, nuanced interpretation of Puranas and epics, command over languages and poetic expression, Kabbinale has earned recognition for his creative efforts to adapt traditional narratives to contemporary artistic presentations.

His literary ability to introduce fresh storylines without compromising the traditional essence of Yakshagana will be reflected in Sri Vaijayanti Katha as well. Centred around the Vaijayanti garland that adorns the neck of Lord Krishna, the dance-drama brings together a distinctive storyline, mythological background and the traditional dance expression of Yakshagana.

Presented by young and acclaimed Yaksh Nritya artiste Tulasi Hegde as part of her series of productions promoting the message of world peace, this is the 12th production in the series.

Earlier, Dr. Kabbinale Vasantha Bharadwaj had contributed two works to the same series — Vishwabhigamanam and Vande Govindam. Both productions were staged at various places across Karnataka and received appreciation. His latest work, Sri Vaijayanti Katha, is now ready for its debut. The premiere will be presented by Tulasi Hegde at 6.05 pm on December 19.

The musical ensemble will feature Rajyotsava Awardee Keshava Hegde Kolagi as Bhagavata (lead vocalist), Shankara Bhagavath of Nadashankara, Yellapur, on the maddale, and Vigneshwara Gowda on the chande. Venkatesh Bogrimakki will handle the makeup.

Veteran Yakshagana artiste Vinayaka Hegde Kalagadde has choreographed the production, while Ramesh Hegde Halekanagodu has provided the original concept.

Dr. Shripada Bhat has contributed voice support, Dr. G.S. Panchalinga has handled tala practice, and Uday Poojari is responsible for sound recording.