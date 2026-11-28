MYSURU: The Graduation Day ceremony for the 2026 batch of B.E. students of GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW) and B. Arch. students of GSSS School of Architecture for Women was held on the college campus here on Saturday.

Dr. P.B. Kotur, Global Head, Global Engineering Academy, L&T Technology Services, who was the chief guest, acknowledged the contributions of parents, teachers, former soldiers and taxpayers in supporting education and urged the graduates to become spiritually and culturally enlightened engineers.

Students all set to receive their degrees in the engineering and architecture streams at GSSSIETW.

Highlighting the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), he advised students to consider AI as an assistant rather than a boss. He stressed the need to master emerging technologies, develop relevant skills and use AI thoughtfully. “Copy AI, but don’t paste it,” he remarked.

He emphasised the importance of independent thinking and responsible use of technology. He described a degree as a passport and skills as the visa to professional success, urging students to continuously upgrade their knowledge to meet industry expectations. He also acknowledged the influence of women, particularly his mother, wife and daughter, in shaping his values.

During the ceremony, Bhuvana B.C. of the CSE (AI & ML) department was felicitated for securing the seventh rank in Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), in the presence of her parents.

Degree certificates were distributed to 592 students who had completed the B.E. course, and seven Bachelor of Architecture students also graduated on the occasion. Gururaj K.S., Professor and Head of the Department of Information Science and Engineering, administered the graduation oath.

Anupama B. Pandit, Secretary, GSSS (R), urged the graduates to uphold Indian values, respect their parents and teachers, and become responsible citizens. She emphasised the importance of raising emotionally strong sons who respect and support women’s achievements. Reminding students of the sacrifices made by their parents, she advised them to stay away from negative influences and remain rooted in Indian culture and traditions.

Dr. M. Shivakumar, Principal, GSSSIETW, Dr. Roopashree H.R., Professor and Head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Dr. Raviraj P., Professor and Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering were also present.