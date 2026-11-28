BENGALURU: Around 100 to 120 civil society activists and citizens were taken into preventive custody by Bengaluru police during demonstrations demanding the right to hold peaceful protests in public spaces across the city. Marching under the banner “Freedom from Freedom Park,” members of the Campaign for the Right to Protest gathered at Maurya Circle, the Gandhi Statue, and near the Ambedkar Statue close to Vidhana Soudha after the state government missed a November 26 Constitution Day deadline to lift venue curbs.

Most detentions occurred at Maurya Circle, where demonstrators planned to march toward the Ambedkar Statue. Advocate-activist Vinay Sreenivas noted that police had served a notice the previous day and immediately told the gathering to relocate to Freedom Park, the very restriction the citizens had assembled to challenge.

Protesters pointed to sharp double standards by the state government, observing that while cabinet ministers are permitted to stage protests right outside the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer’s doors, ordinary citizens are boxed into a single designated park. The coalition demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s 2021 Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches Order, along with dropping past cases filed against peaceful demonstrators outside Freedom Park.

Questioning police reliance on judicial guidelines, activist T. Narasimha Murthy asked whether any court order stands above the Constitution of India, which guarantees citizens the fundamental right to free speech and peaceful assembly. Representatives from AICCTU, AIDWA, AISA, the Revolutionary Youth Association, Slum Janara Sanghatane, and the My Vote, My Right campaign joined the civil disobedience action.

A senior police officer stated that talks over the campaign’s demands are still underway and cannot be settled in a single meeting, warning that anyone protesting outside Freedom Park will continue to be detained until a formal resolution is reached. For everyday residents seeking to be heard by authorities, Saturday’s standoff underscored an ongoing struggle over public voice and democratic space in Bengaluru.