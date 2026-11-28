BENGALURU: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy launched a sharp political attack against Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alleging that the Chief Minister recently traveled in a private vehicle at midnight to inspect roughly 150 acres of land near Sompura on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Speaking to reporters near a private hospital in Jayanagar, Kumaraswamy claimed local villagers grew suspicious of the late-night visit and chased the car away after mistaking the occupants for thieves, challenging Shivakumar to clarify whether the incident happened.

Taking a sarcastic swipe at the state leadership, the Union Minister remarked that while the Chief Minister has no time to tackle growing administrative corruption, he effortlessly finds time to hunt for vacant plots and government land. Dismissing the ruling party’s claims of running a clean administration, Kumaraswamy likened the situation to a fence devouring the very crop it is meant to protect.

To back his corruption charges, Kumaraswamy cited the recent suspension of a Revenue Inspector caught accepting a ₹50,000 bribe over a 20-gunta land issue. Mocking a state minister’s controversial remark describing payments to officials as an honorarium, he asked whether bribes caught red-handed across departments are now considered respectful fees. The Union Minister added that he possesses volumes of documentary evidence exposing widespread irregularities across government offices.

Kumaraswamy also targeted Shivakumar’s recent official visit to Japan to woo industrial investments from Toyota. Recalling that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had worked tirelessly to bring Toyota’s original manufacturing plant to Karnataka, he accused past Congress leaders of exploiting that project for profits on sand and bricks. Questioning why Toyota’s fourth major project, worth an estimated ₹25,000 crore, shifted to Maharashtra instead of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy demanded accountability from the Chief Minister. He urged the state government to introspect over why major industrial investments are slipping away before boasting about economic development.