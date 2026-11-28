NEW DELHI: MotoGP Hall of Famer Dani Pedrosa will leave his position as KTM’s test rider from 2027, bringing an end to an eight-year association with the Austrian manufacturer. Pedrosa joined KTM following his retirement from professional racing in 2018 and played a significant role in developing the team’s RC16 MotoGP motorcycle.

During his tenure, the Spanish rider tested several versions of the RC16, which secured its maiden MotoGP victory in 2020 and went on to claim five more race wins. His technical expertise and understanding of motorcycle performance were considered important contributions to KTM’s progress in the premier class.

Pedrosa also made four Grand Prix wildcard appearances for KTM, beginning in 2021, followed by two outings in 2023 and another in 2024. One of his standout performances came at Misano in 2023, where he secured an impressive fourth-place finish.

KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer praised Pedrosa’s contribution, highlighting his experience, technical knowledge and ability to help the team make significant improvements. He also acknowledged Pedrosa’s collaboration with fellow riders Mika and Pol, along with the wider testing department.

Pedrosa, a winner of 31 premier-class Grands Prix and three-time MotoGP championship runner-up, described his KTM journey as challenging and rewarding. He said his primary objective had been to help build a motorcycle capable of winning races, adding that the team had made considerable progress.

With MotoGP preparing to introduce new 850cc regulations in 2027, Pedrosa’s departure marks the beginning of a new chapter in his career. However, he has not disclosed his future plans.