NEW DELHI: Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan believes Rinku Singh is set to be named the new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2027, adding that the three-time champions have just a few other leadership options in their squad.

KKR have a captaincy vacancy to fill after Ajinkya Rahane retired from all forms of the game. Pathan also mentioned West Indies skipper Shai Hope as a possible captain KKR could buy at the auction, to be held in Goa on December 16.

“There is a lot of chatter going on about making Rinku Singh the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, and right now, they do not have many options in their squad in terms of leadership. Rinku looks like the best option.

“They might even consider buying a captain from the auction, and if that is the case, then only one player comes to mind, Shai Hope, who just played a series in India and did a very good job.

“So, they can definitely explore that option too if they want, but knowing how their team management operates, I feel Rinku Singh is going to become Kolkata Knight Riders’ new skipper,” said Pathan to JioStar.

He also felt KKR’s list of released players held no real surprises, while adding that Rahane’s exit could allow Angkrish Raghuvanshi to move up and open the batting. “There are no major surprises in terms of the releases they have made. Ajinkya Rahane not being there will allow Angkrish Raghuvanshi to open the innings if they want him to play that role, so a lot of things will fall nicely into place for them.

“With Harshit Rana regaining fitness for bowling after missing out last year, you will see strength there as well. So, if Kolkata have a good leader, their upcoming season will be much better compared to the last one.”

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also backed Rinku for the captaincy job, pointing out that he was KKR’s vice-captain last season. Chopra, though, felt that veteran off-spinner Sunil Narine can also be a stop-gap leadership option. “There is only one option for the captaincy role at Kolkata Knight Riders, and that is Rinku Singh, if they want to go towards him,” he said.