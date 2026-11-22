BELAGAVI: Writer and rationalist Dr. Shashikanta Pattana has urged the Central and State governments to establish expert committees to review books about historical personalities, social reformers and revered religious figures before publication, emphasising the need to protect historical facts and social harmony.

He said authors writing about great personalities and Sharanas should rely on authentic historical records, credible documents and verified sources. A proper mechanism should be introduced to examine the content of such books before they are released to the public.

Referring to practices in countries such as France, Germany and the United States, Pattana said systems exist in several nations to scrutinise certain publications and address objectionable content. He suggested introducing a similar framework in Karnataka and other parts of India.

He expressed concern that some writers misuse freedom of expression to publish unsubstantiated claims about historical and religious personalities. Such writings can create unnecessary disputes, disturb religious harmony and weaken social unity, he said.

Earlier campaigns

Pattana recalled his earlier campaigns against controversial books, including Anudeva Horaginavanagi and Dharmakarana, demanding restrictions on their publication. He also referred to the recent controversy surrounding the book Basava Mantapa, warning that similar disputes could arise over other respected personalities.

He said figures such as Basavanna, Allama Prabhu, Akka Mahadevi, Kanaka Dasa, Purandara Dasa, Shivaji Maharaj, Kittur Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna deserved to be represented through historically accurate accounts.

He proposed forming committees comprising scholars, historians and representatives of different religious communities, including Hindus, Lingayats, Muslims, Jains and Buddhists. A dedicated board for historical personalities should also be established to examine relevant publications.

Pattana further called for appropriate legal measures against deliberate defamation and the publication of misleading historical claims. He said a memorandum would be submitted to the government during the forthcoming winter session in Belagavi, urging coordinated action by the Centre and the State.