BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s newly appointed Chief Commissioner of Police, R. Hithendra, has said the government has asked the police department to reconsider the rule restricting protests to Freedom Park. However, no final decision has been taken on changing the existing restrictions.

In an interview with The Hindu on November 21, Hithendra said his immediate priorities were to establish a new administrative structure and improve coordination among the five police commissionerates created following the recent restructuring of Bengaluru City Police.

Focus on better coordination

Hithendra said the new system would have both local and senior-level supervision. Each commissioner would report to him, ensuring better coordination between the commissionerates. He also said the four commissionerates outside Central Bengaluru could gradually expand to cover more urbanised areas of neighbouring districts.

Regarding the 2021 order regulating protests and demonstrations, he said the Home Minister had asked officials to reconsider the restrictions. Discussions were underway, but no decision had been finalised.

CCB renamed Anti-Rowdy Squad

Clarifying the status of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Hithendra said it had been renamed the Anti-Rowdy Squad, while its other functions would continue.

He also highlighted the need to improve cybercrime investigations. He said trained investigators should be retained in specialised positions instead of being transferred frequently.

Stronger action against drug networks

Hithendra said police must investigate drug supply networks beyond street-level peddlers. He pointed out that investigations should identify those supplying drugs and those involved in distribution.

He also cited the department’s FIR-to-chargesheet ratio, saying investigations must go beyond the first accused named in a complaint.

The Chief Commissioner said his broader priorities included improving transparency, strengthening women’s safety, controlling drug-related activities and making Bengaluru safer.