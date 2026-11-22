DHARWAD: Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni has demanded that writer Ravi Hanj be deported from the country over alleged derogatory remarks about 12th-century social reformer Jagajyoti Basavanna.

He also urged the State Government to order a detailed investigation and take strict action against those found responsible.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, Kulkarni said Hanj was a non-resident Indian and questioned why people making such remarks about respected historical and social figures should be allowed to stay in the country. He said the government should treat the issue seriously and ensure that the guilty faced appropriate punishment under the law.

The MLA also raised questions about the authorship of the material. He called for an investigation to establish whether Hanj had written the remarks himself or whether someone else had prepared the content and published it under his name. He said the authorities should identify all individuals involved in the preparation and publication of the material.

Kulkarni further urged the government to examine whether others had played a role in the controversy and to establish the circumstances under which the writings were produced. He said responsibility should be fixed after a proper inquiry.

His demand comes amid growing political and public reactions over the alleged remarks concerning Basavanna, whose teachings on equality, social justice and human dignity have had a lasting influence on Karnataka’s social and cultural life.

Several political leaders and organisations have expressed concern over the controversy and called for action. The issue has also triggered demands for accountability from those associated with the publication.

Kulkarni reiterated that the government should not ignore the matter and called for a thorough investigation before taking action against those found guilty.

Kulkarni said such writings had emerged because members of the Lingayat community had remained silent on the issue, and that the background and intentions of those involved in preparing the controversial material should be examined.