BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Education Department has requested the Election Commission not to assign government school teachers and pre-university college lecturers to the upcoming electoral roll revision work. The department has warned that additional election duties could affect classroom teaching, syllabus completion and students’ examination preparations.

Additional Chief Secretary V. Rashmi Mahesh wrote to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V. Anbukumar on November 17, seeking exemption for teachers from the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls for the remainder of the 2026‑27 academic year.

Earlier election duties affected teaching

The department said nearly 30 per cent of teachers across Karnataka had been deployed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted between June and October 2026.

Their absence from schools reportedly affected regular teaching and completion of the syllabus. Bengaluru was among the worst-affected areas, according to the department.

Citing the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the department pointed out that teachers are required to work for at least 45 hours a week, including lesson preparation. It argued that assigning additional election responsibilities could affect their academic duties.

Examination schedule raises concerns

The department highlighted the upcoming examination schedule while seeking exemption. Three preparatory examinations for Class 10 students are scheduled between January 4 and February 27, 2027. Annual examinations will be held from March 22 to May 31.

For second-year PUC students, preparatory examinations are scheduled between January 2 and 29, followed by annual examinations from February 27 to May 15.

The Election Commission has scheduled the SSR process in Karnataka, with the draft electoral roll publication and claims and objections period beginning on December 1.

The department has urged the authorities to instruct district election officers not to deploy government school teachers and government PU college lecturers for the exercise.

The state government is also considering legislation to protect teachers from non-academic duties. However, their deployment for other government activities, including the Census scheduled for January, remains a concern.